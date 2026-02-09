Panchayat Amendment Bill passed: TMC says it’s for stability, BJP calls it ruling party’s political insurance

Members from different parties seated during the State Budget 2026-27 session at the West Bengal Legislative Assembly, Kolkata, on Thursday. (ANI Photo)

In the last hours of the Budget Session on Saturday, the West Bengal Assembly passed the Panchayat (Amendment) Bill, 2026, which gives a three-year immunity to panchayat office-bearers from no-confidence motions.

The Bill raises the bar for filing no-confidence motions and effectively locks in around 75,000 office bearers, including village pradhans and district sabhadhipatis.

State Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Pradip Majumdar, who tabled the Bill in the Assembly on Monday, claimed that the amendment prevents misuse of no-confidence motions and ensures administrative stability.

“It will also prevent misuse of the provision for removal of 75,000 odd office bearers… and ensure proper organisational dynamics of Panchayat bodies for their effective functioning,” he said.

Previously, disgruntled members could bring in a motion to oust office-bearers after 30 months.