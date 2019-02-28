Panagarh base: Lt Gen takes stock, asks forces to ‘be ready’

Toggle Menu
Amid escalating tension between India and Pakistan, Army’s Eastern Command chief Lt General Manoj Naravane on Wednesday visited the force’s Panagarh base in West Bengal and reviewed operational preparedness, a statement issued by the defence wing said.

Lt Gen P N Rao, General Officer Commanding, Brahmastra Corps, received Naravane. The Brahmastra Corps, or XVII Corps, which was raised in Ranchi, will shift to Panagarh shortly. Lt Gen Naravane, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Command, emphasised the need to remain alert at to meet the emerging security challenges.

“The Army Commander reviewed the security situation and operational preparedness of the formation. He emphasised the need to remain ready at all times to meet the emerging security challenges. He also interacted with the troops and appreciated their continued efforts in developing the military station,” the statement read.

