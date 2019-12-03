Pan-India NRC BJP’s political rhetoric, can never become reality: Mamata

The TMC chief said her opposition to NRC was not driven only by politics, but also on humanitarian grounds. (File) The TMC chief said her opposition to NRC was not driven only by politics, but also on humanitarian grounds. (File)

A day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah said 2024 was the deadline for implementing NRC across the country, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Tuesday termed it “BJP’s political rhetoric”.

She said a pan-India citizens’ register could never be a reality on the basis of caste and religion, as all persons living in the country were its legal citizens.

A citizens’ register would be a blunder as it would face backlash across the country, she said.

“We will not allow the National Register of Citizens (NRC), it will never happen in West Bengal. You cannot implement NRC on the basis of caste and religion,” she told reporters in the premises of the state Assembly.

“NRC is the BJP’s political rhetoric. It can never be a reality. They (BJP) are busy using political rhetoric but we should not fall into their trap. All people living in this country are its legal citizens and no one can take away their citizenship,” Banerjee said.

The TMC chief said her opposition to NRC was not driven only by politics, but also on humanitarian grounds.

“A person who is living in the country for so many decades, how can you just announce him foreigner all of a sudden? This is completely unacceptable,” Banerjee said.

Home minister Amit Shah at an election rally in Jharkhand on Monday had said “each and every” infiltrator would be identified and expelled from India before the next General Election.

The omission of a large number of Hindu Bengalis from the final NRC list in BJP-ruled Assam has apparently created panic in West Bengal, and has allegedly led to 11 deaths in the state so far.

