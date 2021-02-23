Pamela Goswami drugs case: BJP leader Rakesh Singh, two sons picked up by police

Kolkata police personnel speak to Rakesh Singh's son Saheb Singh before searching the former's house in Kolkata on Tuesday. (Express photo: Shashi Ghosh)

BJP leader Rakesh Singh and two of his sons were picked up by the police on Tuesday, in connection with BJP Youth leader Pamela Goswami’s drug arrest case.

According to sources, Singh’s vehicle was stopped on a highway during naka checking at Galsi, Purba Burdwan district, and he was taken to the local police station. The police have not confirmed arrest yet.

Singh’s sons Subham (25) and Saheb Singh (21) have also been picked up by Kolkata police, for disrupting officers from discharging their duties.

The Kolkata Police had carried out searches at Rakesh Singh’s residence for at least three hours on Tuesday. Officers alleged while Singh was not at home, two of his sons obstructed them from carrying out their duties.

After the search operation, the Detective Department of Kolkata Police took both sons in their vehicle.

According to sources, when the Kolkata Police personnel reached Rakesh Singh’s house, his family members stopped them and demanded they show a search warrant or other documents. The police could enter his house only after two hours, a source said.

Singh had been summoned under Section 160 of the CrPC after his name cropped up during investigations into the Pamela Goswami drug case. He, however, didn’t appear before the police, citing a prior appointment in New Delhi.

“Fourteen people entered my house, they were killing time. Nothing they could find. We recorded everything. They told me to come for interrogation, which we denied, asking them to first send notice,” his son Subham told the media minutes before he was picked up by the police.

Rakesh Singh had earlier stated that involving him in the case “is a conspiracy”.

Reacting to the raid at Singh’s house, BJP Spokesperson Shamik Bhattacharya said, “It seems like there is some war going on. Is this a drama or a conspiracy? The entire incident isn’t clear. The intention is to malign the image of our leaders. We will take action at the appropriate level.”