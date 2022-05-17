Kolkata: Cops arrest live-in partner Sagnik Chakraborty 2 days after TV actor Pallavi Dey’s death

Two days after the death of Bengali actor Pallavi Dey, her live-in partner Sagnik Chakraborty was arrested by the Kolkata Police. This comes a day after her father Nilu Dey filed a murder complaint against Chakraborty at the Garfa police station and the man’s hours-long interrogation.

Dey was found dead at her rented flat in Kolkata’s Garfa area. Pallavi Dey (25), who was playing the female lead role in the TV serial ‘Mon Mane Na’, was found hanging from a ceiling fan. The investigators claimed that prima facie it appears that Pallavi Dey died by suicide. Her family, however, raised suspicion that she may have been murdered.

According to her parents, Chakraborty was allegedly cheating her economically. On Tuesday, Dey’s father said, “My daughter loved Sagnik very much. Sagnik was using a luxurious car that she had gifted him. Pallavi used to give expensive gifts to Sagnik on different occasions. They had three joint bank accounts.”

Chakraborty was the one who had discovered the deceased actress’s body hanging on Sunday and had intimated the police and Dey’s parents. According to sources, Dey and her live-in partner had a heated argument Sunday morning and Chakraborty was out to buy some cigarettes. Upon returning, he found that the gate was locked from inside.