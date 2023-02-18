Paint all metro rail pillars blue & white, Firhad Hakim urges RVNL

Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim has written to Metro Rail Vikas Nigam authorities to paint all pillars of metro rail corridors blue and white — “the state’s theme colour”.

“It has come to the notice that all pillars and girders of metro corridors in the city are being painted. You are probably aware of the fact that the West Bengal government has chosen blue and white as the state’s theme colours. In line with this, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation also has planned to beautify the city with blue and white colours, and accordingly, several government projects and public infrastructures have already been painted with these hues. Against the above backdrop, I am to make a request before you to consider painting all these metro pillars and girders of the city with blue and white in conformity with our ongoing beautification initiative,” wrote Hakim to Metro Rail Vikas Nigam executive director Amit Kumar Roy in a letter dated January 18.

Hakim urged the metro authorities to consider his request keeping the “aesthetic aspect of the city in mind” and extend a hand of cooperation.

A senior officer of Metro Rail Vikas Nigam said, “We have received the letter, but no decision has been made so far.”

Metro railway Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Kaushik Mitra said, “The decision will be taken by metro railway and not Metro Rail Vikas Nigam (which is a construction partner). We are looking into it and once the decision is taken everyone will be informed.”

Hakim, also minister in charge for the state Urban Development & Municipal Affairs, on Thursday expressed dissatisfaction over the “no response or action” on the part of the Railway Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) on painting the piers and girders of the under-construction metro projects blue and white.

BJP councillor Sajal Ghosh said, “So many people lost their houses in Bowbazar, but that didn’t hit his (Firhad Hakim’s) mind. Just to impress didi, he is now requesting the pillars to be painted blue and white. I would suggest he should wear blue and white clothes and entertain the people of Bengal.”

TMC MP Santanu Sen said, “If a government wants to maintain uniformity in the state what’s the objection to that? The actual problem lies in something else. We all have seen how rail was ignored during this budget. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was the Union railway minister in the past. During her tenure, she introduced several new things without increasing the passenger fare. If they want to learn how to run railway profitably, then BJP’s rail minister should come and take lessons from her.”