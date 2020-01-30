Pained to leave CU convocation under duress… a dark period, says Governor

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar said, “I’m in excruciating pain. I am totally shaken by the events that had taken place (at the CU convocation on Tuesday). It is a dark period.” West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar said, “I’m in excruciating pain. I am totally shaken by the events that had taken place (at the CU convocation on Tuesday). It is a dark period.”

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday said he has been totally shaken after a mob forced him out of the venue of the Calcutta University convocation on Tuesday.

Addressing mediapersons at Raj Bhawan on Wednesday, Dhankhar said no one can stop him from discharging his duties as the constitutional head and chancellor of universities of the state.

“I’m in excruciating pain. I am totally shaken by the events that had taken place (at the CU convocation on Tuesday). It is a dark period. The events that took place yesterday didn’t happen spontaneously. The chancellor was forced by an unruly mob to leave the venue, despite the chancellor being duly invited,” he said.

Dhankhar on Tuesday faced protests from a section of Calcutta University students who prevented him from attending the university’s annual convocation ceremony at Nazrul Mancha. Following the protest, the Governor had to leave the premises.

Condemning the incident, the Governor said that a 163-year-old tradition was broken on Tuesday as he could not award the degrees to students at the convocation.

“Yesterday’s chain of events did not happen spontaneously. A 163 years of tradition was broken when the Chancellor (the Governor) was forced by an unruly mob, to leave the Calcutta University without awarding the degrees at the convocation,” Dhankhar said.

“The Chancellor was duly invited and enjoyed authority, obligation, and privilege to preside over the ceremony. This was not a loss of one person but of entire academia,” he added.

Claiming that such an incident had never happened before, Dhankhar said those who compromise on the culture and glory of the state and university should reflect on the correctness of what they had done.

TMC secretary general Partha Chatterjee hit back at the Governor saying he has adopted a “confrontational stance” and was tarnishing his constitutional post by frequently comments against the state government.

Asked about Dhankhar’s anguish about the student’s protest, Chatterjee asked, “What does he think of the students? Can’t they protest?”

When Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose was a student of the then Presidency College, he had organised a protest against an English professor for supporting the racial discrimination policy of the British, the education minister said.

“The students’ protest at the convocation was also against a policy,” Chatterjee said.

On one hand Dhankhar “is inviting the CM to tea sessions and exchanging pleasantries with us, the very next moment he is casting aspersions on us in his tweets”, he said.

“He is tweeting against us on a daily basis. Such a situation had never come up during the tenure of previous governors. We have no enmity against him at a personal level but he must realise this cannot go on forever,” the minister said.

On a personal note, he prefers to abolish the Governor’s post, which has no real value, he said.

With PTI inputs

