Paediatric ARI clinics to be set up in medical colleges, hospitals & health centres

Five children suffering from acute respiratory infection died in West Bengal on Tuesday, prompting the state Health Department to issue an advisory in view of a surge in the number of such cases, including that of adenovirus, in the state.

The department also launched a round-the-clock state-level helpline (1800-313444-222) to deal with the emerging situation.

While three of the children died at the Calcutta Medical College and Hospital, two died at the BC Roy Post Graduate Institute of Paediatric Sciences in the city. “Of the five deceased, a six-month-old from Madhyamgram was infected with adenovirus. The rest died of pneumonia,” said a senior health official. Their adenovirus test reports of them are awaited.

In the last 24 hours, 80 children have been admitted to the BC Roy Hospital with fever and breathing problem, officials said. The hospital currently has nearly 500 children with respiratory issues. A single bed has been allotted to more than one child due to lack of bedding facilities.

In an emergency meeting at the Swasthya Bhawan in the state capital, the Health Department directed the officials concerned to make paediatric ARI clinics operational in all medical college and hospitals, health centres on a round-the-clock basis.

Five paediatric hubs developed during the Covid-19 pandemic at the BC Roy Postgraduate Institute of Paediatric Sciences, Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital, North Bengal Medical College and Hospital, Bankura Sanmilani Medical College and Hospital and Malda Medical College and Hospital will mentor health facilities.

A separate paediatric ARI clinic will be made operational so as to reduce the waiting time at outpatient department (OPD).

Round-the-clock paediatric emergency wards functional at medical college and hospitals beyond the OPD hours will be continued. The officials have been asked to ensure the presence of paediatricians at the emergency wards beyond OPD hours, the advisory says.

“No paediatric ARI cases shall be referred without knowledge of the superintendent concerned. Referrals cannot be done unless a bed is ensured at the referral hospital. Ventilators and other logistics should be kept ready,” an official said.

Medical and nursing superintendents have been asked to check the arrangements daily with an emphasis on creating awareness about protecting children from crowds, public places besides use of masks, he added.

“ASHA workers, urban ASHA workers and honorary health workers will be sensitised on disease symptoms. Regular training on critical care of paediatric ARI cases will be held by the authorities,” he further said.