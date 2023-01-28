scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 27, 2023
Padma Shri comes as recognition to Toto people: Dhaniram

Hailing from Totopara village in Alipurduar district, Dhaniram has been in the news for creating the Toto language script and Toto alphabet.

Dhaniram took six months to complete the Toto alphabet and he finished the script in 2018. Express

Across the world, there are numerous languages having their own script and alphabets. Then the Toto community, which speaks the Toto language, why does not have their own script. In the pursuit to find the answer to this pressing question, I happened to create the script and alphabets for my language,” said Dhaniram Toto (59), a Toto (Dengka) language preserver, whose name was announced as one of the recipients of Padma Shri award in the field of Literature & Education on the eve of Republic Day.

Hailing from Totopara village in Alipurduar district, Dhaniram has been in the news for creating the Toto language script and Toto alphabet. “It took six months to complete Toto alphabets and I finished the script in 2018,” said Dhaniram, who has also compiled a dictionary of Toto words and written two novels in the language.

Toto is a small tribal community having a population of only 1,632 people living in Toto Para in Alipurduar district, on the edge of north Bengal near the India-Bhutan border, and speaking the eponymous language. There are more than 10 graduates from the community, and Dhaniram’s son Dhananjay is the first from the community to have a master’s degree.

Dhaniram is happy to see the language getting the recognition it deserves. “The Centre has announced that I will be given Padma Shri. It is like a gift to the entire community. This comes as a recognition to the people for the language they speak. It is our duty to work for our community, its people and the country. We have to work hard to preserve our language.”

“The Centre has announced that I will be given Padma Shri. It is like a gift to the entire community. This comes as a recognition to the people for the language they speak.”

Dhaniram, however, urges the government to set up a board to help the Toto community people progress. “I request the government to create a board for the Toto community. It will help our people progress further in their lives.”

Demanding a reservation for his community in government jobs, Dhaniram said, “We want jobs for the young generation of our community. Unless they get jobs, the community will not progress further. Without jobs, dropouts will increase which will be a huge setback to the community. Thus, we want at least, there should be some reservation for our community in government jobs.”

