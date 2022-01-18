Padma awardee & theatre artiste Shaoli Mitra dies

Eminent theatre personality Shaoli Mitra died at her residence after prolonged illness in Kolkata on Sunday. She was 73.

Mitra was the daughter of legendary actors Sombhu Mitra and Tripti Mitra. Theatre artiste Arpita Ghosh and one of Mitra’s close friends said that she passed away at 3:40 pm and was later cremated at Siriti crematorium. “She had been suffering from heart-related ailments for long but had refused to be hospitalised. Her condition worsened yesterday,” said Ghosh.

Showing reporters a copy of a document where Mitra had mentioned her last wish, Ghosh said the actor, director and playwright had wanted to be cremated without any fanfare. Mitra was conferred the Padma Shri in 2009 and Banga Bibhusan in 2012. She also received the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 2003.

She is best known for her portrayal of Draupadi in “Naathvati Anaathbat” — which she also wrote and directed — and as Sita in “Sitakatha” or Bitata Bitangso. She played the character of “Bangabala” in Ritwik Ghatak’s avant-garde film “Jukti Takko Aar Gappo”.

After working in “Bahurupi” — the famous theatre group founded by her parents, during the initial years of her career, Mitra carved a niche for herself in Bengali theatre with her portrayal of characters like Amal in “Dak Ghar”, based on Rabindranath Tagore’s iconic story of a postman. Mitra later founded “Pancham Baidik,” which established a trailblazer repertoire by bringing to stage widely acclaimed plays on women’s emancipation.

CM Mamata Banerjee, who had a close relationship with Mitra, condoled her death. “I am deeply saddened by the demise of Shaoli Mitra, a prominent personality of Bengali drama and eminent theatre personality. Shaoli Mitra was my long-time colleague. She was with me in the Singur-Nandigram movement. She worked closely with me when I was the railway minister. Later, when we formed the government, she became the President of Bangla Academy and did valuable work with responsibility…” she said in a statement.