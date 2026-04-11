‘Pack your bags’: PM Modi issues stern warning to infiltrators in Bengal while promising fast-track CAA for Matuas

With around 10 days left for the two-phase West Bengal Assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday promised the voters of the state that the BJP would expedite the process of granting citizenship under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) for eligible refugee families if the party comes to power in the state.

He was addressing a public rally in Katwa in Purba Bardhaman district.

Reaching out specifically to the Matua and Namasudra communities, who form a significant electoral base in several districts of South Bengal, PM Modi said, “All refugee families, I want to say our Mathuas, Namasudras, and other refugees are not here due to the TMC Government but due to the Constitution of this country. Our government framed CAA so that the Mathua, Namasudra, and other refugees get their rights. Once the BJP government comes into power, the refugees through CAA will get citizenship faster.”

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister also gave a stern warning to the infiltrators, stating that once the BJP Government comes to power, it will not spare the infiltrators.

“I will tell all infiltrators to pack their bags; while those who helped them make fake papers and linked them to government programmes will be made accountable,” he said, a day after the BJP released its party’s manifesto, ‘Sankalp Patra’.

On the promises mentioned in the Sankalpa Patra, the PM stated that those promises would be kept.

“In it is the road map for my six promises — Modi’s guarantee to remove the rule of this nirmam (cruel) TMC Government and restore faith in people. The BJP will place a White Paper on corruption and law so that all goons and syndicates and all corrupt ministers of TMC face the law,” he said.

Story continues below this ad

PM Modi promised that those who are participating in riots and political violence will be brought to task.

PM Modi alleged that during the 15-year TMC rule, the government kept every citizen of West Bengal in fear. “This election is to remove this fear from people. This will be our first step towards a Vikshit Bengal. Remember ‘bhoi’ (fear) out and borsha (faith) in. Vote for BJP,” he said.

Launching a scathing attack on the ‘corrupt’ Trinamool Congress Government, PM Modi said that if voted to power, an investigation commission would be set up with a SC retired judge to investigate political violence. “During the BJP rule, there will be transparency at all levels — from a government office in a village to ‘nabanna’. Even in the police department, there will be transparency and in place of a syndicate, there will be a transparent tender process.”

‘If anything is lacking in Bengal, it’s good governance’

Story continues below this ad

The prime minister reminded the voters of how Nature has gifted Bengal. “Bengal has mountains, land, and jungles. Bengal is no less than any state. If anything is lacking, then that is good governance and good intentions. Burdwan is famous for wheat, jute, etc. There can be crops grown three times, but the ‘nirmam’ TMC Government has finished the potato farmers. They had promised to buy the potatoes, but did not. This will not be allowed; Bengal will not be silent; Bengal farmers will get the benefit of the double-engine government.“

He also promised that the BJP would restore the pride of the jute industry.

‘Trinamool in panic mode’

The Prime Minister alleged that the Trinamool Congress has reached a panic mode on seeing the people’s love for the BJP, and hence they are spreading lies. “They are saying schemes will be closed down. We will not close any schemes but stop their loot and corruption. I want to tell all the girls and women of West Bengal that every month Rs 3,000 will be given to you. Under the BJP rule, women can move around without fear. The BJP government means full security for women; that is the biggest difference between the TMC government and the BJP government.”

In all, PM Modi addressed three rallies in the poll-bound state, holding rallies in Katwa, Jangipur, and Murshidabad.

Story continues below this ad

In a separate rally in Jangipur, PM Modi said: “From Sandeshkhali to RG Kar, this (TMC) ruthless government stood up to protect rapists. Bengal does not forget this. The era of fear will end.”

PM Modi posted a video X highlighting the huge crowd behind him at the helipad at Katwa. In the video, he said, “All can see behind me the massive crowd. It’s 11.30 am, and it is the first public meeting, and so many people in the helipad it is a unique sight”.