Owaisi’s AIMIM enters Bengal poll fray, says tied up with Humayun Kabir’s party

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday announced to contest the West Bengal elections in alliance with Humayun Kabir’s Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP).

“As part of the alliance, AIMIM leaders will contest in West Bengal elections,” Owaisi said while addressing a gathering at the party headquarters in Hyderabad, adding that efforts are on to strengthen the AIMIM across the country.

He went on to accuse West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of doing injustice to Muslims in the state by cancelling OBC certificates of at least five lakh community members. “There are several other stories and instances of injustice, despite these people getting votes in the name of secularism,” he said. “When the Majlis speaks about participation and participative democracy, they are troubled, despite calling themselves secular parties,” Owaisi said.