Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 27, 2018
FIFA World Cup 2018

Overnight rain leaves parts of Kolkata flooded

Kolkata received 162.6 mm of rainfall from 8.30 am on Monday to 8.30 am on Tuesday.

By: Express News Service | Kolkata | Updated: June 27, 2018 5:24:02 am
Overnight rain leaves parts of Kolkata flooded Rescue boats were deployed as parts of Kolkata were waterlogged on Tuesday. Express
Top News

Following incessant rain, pockets of Kolkata remained waterlogged on Tuesday, with the Met department forecasting more rains over south Bengal in the next two days. Kolkata received 162.6 mm of rainfall from 8.30 am on Monday to 8.30 am on Tuesday. The rain left parts of Behala, Kidderpore, E M Bypass and Mukundapur waterlogged. Amherst Street and Vivekananda Road in North Kolkata were also waterlogged.

Overnight rain leaves parts of Kolkata flooded Water logged north Kolkata road after heavy rain, on Tuesday morning. (Express photo by Subham Dutta)

“An intense spell of rain accompanied with lightning very likely to continue in some areas of Kolkata and adjoining areas from 19:45 hrs IST today 26th June 2018,” the weather bulletin read. “From tonight onwards, Kolkata and coastal areas will witness heavy to very heavy rainfall. Districts of East Midnapore and South 24 Parganas will witness incessant rain…” said a Met official.

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement