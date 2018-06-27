Overnight rain leaves parts of Kolkata flooded

Rescue boats were deployed as parts of Kolkata were waterlogged on Tuesday. Express Rescue boats were deployed as parts of Kolkata were waterlogged on Tuesday. Express

Following incessant rain, pockets of Kolkata remained waterlogged on Tuesday, with the Met department forecasting more rains over south Bengal in the next two days. Kolkata received 162.6 mm of rainfall from 8.30 am on Monday to 8.30 am on Tuesday. The rain left parts of Behala, Kidderpore, E M Bypass and Mukundapur waterlogged. Amherst Street and Vivekananda Road in North Kolkata were also waterlogged.

Water logged north Kolkata road after heavy rain, on Tuesday morning. (Express photo by Subham Dutta) Water logged north Kolkata road after heavy rain, on Tuesday morning. (Express photo by Subham Dutta)

“An intense spell of rain accompanied with lightning very likely to continue in some areas of Kolkata and adjoining areas from 19:45 hrs IST today 26th June 2018,” the weather bulletin read. “From tonight onwards, Kolkata and coastal areas will witness heavy to very heavy rainfall. Districts of East Midnapore and South 24 Parganas will witness incessant rain…” said a Met official.

