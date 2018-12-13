Over Nadia hooch tragedy: Vijayvargiya gets gag order on comments against Abhishek Banerjee

The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday passed an injunction order against BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, restraining him from making comments against Diamond Harbour MP and Trinamool Congress youth wing president Abhishek Banerjee.

Advertising

Abhishek had sent a legal notice on December 1, days after a BJP delegation’s visit to Nadia, where Vijayvargiya made ‘defamatory’ remarks about him. As many as 12 people died in Choudhuripara village of Santipur in Nadia on November 28 after having consumed spurious liquor. The state government has since initiated a CID probe into the incident, suspended 11 excise officials and announced compensation of Rs 2 lakh for affected families.

In his notice to Vijayvargiya, Abhishek has called his statements “false, politically motivated and deliberately made” to “impinge” upon his reputation.

The HC order, passed by Justice Somen Sen, restrains Vijayvargiya from making any comments about the TMC youth wing president in connection with the Nadia incident. Justice Sen observed that Vijayvargiya picking out a single individual “amounts to disparagement” and that the BJP leader had failed to provide any justification for his remarks.

In his statements, Vijayvargiya had said: “Pradesh me do sarkar chal rahi hai, ek Mamata ji ki sarkar aur ek Abhishek ji ki sarkar (there are two governments running in the state, Mamatji’s government and Abhishekji’s government). Mamataji’s government deals in sales of country liquor while Abhishekji’s government deals in the sale of hooch. The funds from the sale of the country liquor goes to the state exchequer while the entire money from the sale of hooch goes to the home of Abhishek Banerjee. So Abhishek ji, who is the nephew of Mamata ji, is directly responsible for the deaths of these people, because whatever illegal activities are going on in the state of West Bengal, are being given protection to by Abhishek Banerjee.”