Over 9,800 candidate clear primary teachers’ exam

Over 9,800 candidates passed the Primary TET Monday after the West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPC) announced the results of the exam which was conducted in January last year. The Teacher’s Eligibility Test (TET) was conducted to recruit school teachers for classes 1 to 5. A total of 2,89,344 candidates had applied for the exam while 1,89,814 had appeared for it.