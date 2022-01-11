scorecardresearch
Tuesday, January 11, 2022
Over 9,800 candidate clear primary teachers’ exam

The Teacher's Eligibility Test (TET) was conducted to recruit school teachers for classes 1 to 5.

By: Express News Service | Kolkata |
January 11, 2022 6:17:27 am
A total of 2,89,344 candidates had applied for the exam while 1,89,814 had appeared for it.

Over 9,800 candidates passed the Primary TET Monday after the West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPC) announced the results of the exam which was conducted in January last year. The Teacher’s Eligibility Test (TET) was conducted to recruit school teachers for classes 1 to 5. A total of 2,89,344 candidates had applied for the exam while 1,89,814 had appeared for it.

WBBPC Chairman Manik Bandyopadhyay said that only 9,896 candidates had cleared the exam. “Our chief minister wants TET to be held every year and teachers are recruited accordingly,” he said.

