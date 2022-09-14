scorecardresearch
Over 40 tea garden workers injured as vehicle overturns in Siliguri

The incident happened near Hashkhoa tea garden when a pick-up van with the workers was heading to Gulma tea garden, they said.

Over 40 tea garden workers were injured after their vehicle overturned in Siliguri in northern West Bengal on Wednesday morning, police said.

The pick-up van hit the divider on the road while overtaking a vehicle ahead of it, and overturned, they added.

The injured people were rescued by locals and taken to the Bagdogra health centre. Those critically injured were admitted to the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital.

An investigation has been started, police said.

First published on: 14-09-2022 at 01:49:05 pm
