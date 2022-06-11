scorecardresearch
Saturday, June 11, 2022
Over 100 new Covid cases after 3 months

The state's daily Covid-19 tally had crossed the century mark for the last time on March 11 when it reported 106 cases.

By: PTI | Kolkata |
June 11, 2022 6:17:10 am
The new cases were detected after testing 7,689 samples — a positivity rate of 1.39 per cent, it said.

West Bengal reported over a hundred new Covid-19 cases on Friday after three months, Health Department officials said. The state recorded 107 new cases in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 20,20,034, they said.

The new cases were detected after testing 7,689 samples — a positivity rate of 1.39 per cent, it said.

