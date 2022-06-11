Over 100 new Covid cases after 3 months

West Bengal reported over a hundred new Covid-19 cases on Friday after three months, Health Department officials said. The state recorded 107 new cases in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 20,20,034, they said.

The state’s daily Covid-19 tally had crossed the century mark for the last time on March 11 when it reported 106 cases.

The new cases were detected after testing 7,689 samples — a positivity rate of 1.39 per cent, it said.