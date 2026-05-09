Outgoing ministers’ nameplates removed, new signages installed: Bengal Assembly prepares for new cabinet

Following the conclusion of the West Bengal Assembly elections and the transition towards a new government, the State Legislative Assembly is undergoing a visible transformation, with officials and staffers working in full swing to prepare the premises for an inaugural cabinet meeting likely after the swearing-in ceremony on Saturday.

While formal confirmation on the cabinet meeting is still pending, the state administration has initiated a formal protocol for the removal of official nameplates of the outgoing MLAs and ministers to make way for the newly elected representatives.

Maintenance teams and the Public Works Department have been deployed to sanitise chambers, which includes the installation of new signage and updating the furniture.