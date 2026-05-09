Outgoing ministers’ nameplates removed, new signages installed: Bengal Assembly prepares for new cabinet

Following the conclusion of the West Bengal Assembly elections and the transition towards a new government, the State Legislative Assembly is undergoing a visible transformation, with officials and staffers working in full swing to prepare the premises for an inaugural cabinet meeting likely after the swearing-in ceremony on Saturday. While formal confirmation on the cabinet […]

Written by: Sweety Kumari, Atri Mitra
3 min readKolkataMay 9, 2026 05:34 AM IST
West Bengal Assembly, West Bengal cabinet, Bengal cabinet formation, Suvendu Adhikari West Bengal CM, BJP Bengal government, Brigade Parade Ground, Suvendu takes oath as West Bengal CM, Suvendu swearing in, Dilip Ghosh, West Bengal Chief Minister, Amit Shah Bengal speech, infiltration issue Bengal, Uniform Civil Code Bengal, BJP manifesto Bengal, Suvendu Adhikari profile, BJP victory West Bengal, TMC corruption allegations, Nandigram election, Bengal political news, BJP Bengal strategyPreparations underway for the swearing-in, at Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata on Thursday. (Photo: Partha Paul)
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Following the conclusion of the West Bengal Assembly elections and the transition towards a new government, the State Legislative Assembly is undergoing a visible transformation, with officials and staffers working in full swing to prepare the premises for an inaugural cabinet meeting likely after the swearing-in ceremony on Saturday.

While formal confirmation on the cabinet meeting is still pending, the state administration has initiated a formal protocol for the removal of official nameplates of the outgoing MLAs and ministers to make way for the newly elected representatives.

Maintenance teams and the Public Works Department have been deployed to sanitise chambers, which includes the installation of new signage and updating the furniture.

Also Read | The making of Suvendu Adhikari, Bengal’s new CM: Organiser par excellence who brought down the TMC fortress

The iconic red-brick Writers’ Buildings, which served as the state administrative headquarters since 1780 and served as the seat of power for the East India Company, is also undergoing large-scale renovation, with the BJP reiterating its commitment to returning the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) to this historic site.

Although the state government had earlier sanctioned Rs 200 crore for restoration of the 240-year-old structure, only Blocks 1 and 2 are considered fit for immediate use, with the second floor likely to temporarily house the CMO, while restoration work of the original first-floor chambers is underway.

Also Read | Suvendu takes oath as West Bengal CM today, first BJP govt in state likely to have two Deputy CMs

As Nabanna, the 14-story building in Howrah was serving as the state secretariat since 2013, the Assembly’s recently inaugurated annex building is also being prepared to host the new ministers and potentially serve as a temporary base for the CMO. However, there is yet to be an official announcement.

The shift marks a significant departure from the previous seat of governance as the TMC moved the CMO to Nabanna citing the need for renovation at the Writers’ Building.

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“We maintained in 2021 that a BJP government would operate from the Writers’ Buildings. I announced this during the election campaign this year too,” state BJP president Samik Bhattacharya had earlier said, adding, “Official announcements regarding the immediate post-swearing-in plans will be made at the appropriate time and the final decision will be taken by the new chief minister.”

Also Read | Decisive leader with street cred: Why BJP chose Suvendu Adhikari as Bengal CM

Kolkata Police Commissioner Ajay Nand has already inspected the Writers’ Building site to review security arrangements and monitor the progress of the PWD’s work. Once a sprawling complex of 4.5 lakh square feet, the restructured Writers’ Building now offers about 2.5 lakh square feet of workspace, which officials believe is enough to accommodate the Chief Minister’s Office and up to 10 primary departments.

Earlier on Monday, the corridors of Nabanna heard chants of “Jai Shree Ram” raised by a section of employees and onlookers, in the immediate aftermath of the election results.

Employees were seen gathered in groups, discussing the poll mandate and the implications for the state administration.

 

Sweety Kumari
Sweety Kumari
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Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats. Experience & Authority Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal. Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness. Diverse Coverage: Covers crucial beats including Crime, Defence, Health, and Politics, alongside writing on trending topics. Investigative Focus: Possesses a keen eye for investigative and human-interest stories, demonstrating depth and skill in impactful journalism. Beat Versatility: Has honed her craft across diverse beats, including aviation and reporting on various incidents, ensuring well-rounded and comprehensive reportage. Career Start: Began her journalistic journey as an Entertainment and lifestyle journalist with a news portal in Kolkata, providing a foundational understanding of media landscape and audience engagement. Education Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills. Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College. Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting. Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region. Sweety Kumari's combination of significant experience, specialization in key beats like Crime and Politics, and strong academic background makes her a trusted and authoritative contributor to The Indian Express. ... Read More

Atri Mitra
Atri Mitra

Atri Mitra is a highly accomplished Special Correspondent for The Indian Express, bringing over 20 years of experience to his reporting. His work is characterized by deep regional knowledge and a focus on critical administrative and political developments, establishing strong Expertise and Authority in his domain. Experience  Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express. Decades of Experience: Over two decades of extensive reporting experience, primarily covering administration and political news. Geographical Focus: Holds significant reporting experience from West Bengal, Bihar, and the North-East, providing a comprehensive understanding of the socio-political landscape in these regions. Key Coverage: Has dedicated more than ten years to covering administration and political news, with a keen focus on political developments in West Bengal. Electoral Reporting: Demonstrated a commitment to crucial political moments, having covered the 2009 Lok Sabha election and 2010 assembly elections during his time at Anandabazar Patrika, and the 2019 Bihar Lok Sabha election while working with News18-Bangla. Career Foundation: Began his career at the leading vernacular daily Anandabazar Patrika, where he worked for more than fifteen years, including a three-year stint as the Bihar correspondent. Education Advanced Degree: Holds a Master's degree in Economics from Rabindrabharati University, providing an analytical framework for his political and administrative reporting. Undergraduate Education: Holds a Bachelor's degree from Calcutta University. Prestigious Alumni: His educational background includes attending esteemed institutions: he is an alumnus of St. Xavier's, Kolkata and Ramakrishna Mission Asrama, Narendrapur. Atri Mitra's decades of dedicated reporting, substantial focus on political and administrative beats, and solid academic credentials make him a trusted and authoritative source for news and analysis from Eastern and North-Eastern India. ... Read More

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