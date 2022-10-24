scorecardresearch
Our enemies are within party, says TMC leader

This came a day after TMC's two councillors from the Siuri Municipality in the district were seen performing puja in the temple with BJP MLA and Leader of Opposition in Assembly Suvendu Adhikari.

Trinamool Congress, Malay Mukhopadhyay, Bijaya Sammilani programme, CPI (M), West Bengal, Kolkata, West Bengal news, Kolkata news, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express NewsIn a video the BJP leader posted on social media, former chairman of Siuri Municipality and Trinamool councillor from Ward 9 Ujjal Chattopadhyay and Ward 13 councillor Kundan Dey are seen performing puja in the temple with him.

Trinamool Congress (TMC)’s Birbhum district vice-president Malay Mukhopadhyay said on Sunday during a Bijaya Sammilani programme that their enemies are not from CPI(M) but exist within their own party.

“They are damaging our party from inside. We should be careful of them,” he said.

Suvendu had come to inaugurate some Kali Puja events in the district on Saturday.

Ujjal Chattopadhyay said, “There is no question of my leaving the Trinamool. I visit the Bamani Kali Mandir on this day every year. So I went there this year too. There I met Adhikari. Since we were once in the same party, yesterday’s incident was just a courtesy meeting.”

