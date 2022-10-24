Our enemies are within party, says TMC leader

Trinamool Congress (TMC)’s Birbhum district vice-president Malay Mukhopadhyay said on Sunday during a Bijaya Sammilani programme that their enemies are not from CPI(M) but exist within their own party.

“They are damaging our party from inside. We should be careful of them,” he said.

This came a day after TMC’s two councillors from the Siuri Municipality in the district were seen performing puja in the temple with BJP MLA and Leader of Opposition in Assembly Suvendu Adhikari.

In a video the BJP leader posted on social media, former chairman of Siuri Municipality and Trinamool councillor from Ward 9 Ujjal Chattopadhyay and Ward 13 councillor Kundan Dey are seen performing puja in the temple with him.

Suvendu had come to inaugurate some Kali Puja events in the district on Saturday.

Ujjal Chattopadhyay said, “There is no question of my leaving the Trinamool. I visit the Bamani Kali Mandir on this day every year. So I went there this year too. There I met Adhikari. Since we were once in the same party, yesterday’s incident was just a courtesy meeting.”