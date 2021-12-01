Our decision to join TMC to start a trend: Sangma who quit Cong with 11 legislators

Former Meghalaya chief minister Mukul Sangma, who recently switched over to the Trinamool Congress along with 11 fellow Congress members, on Tuesday said their decision will soon be a trendsetter and be emulated across the country.

At a press conference in Kolkata with the new joinees, Trinamool secretary general Partha Chatterjee announced Sangma as the party’s legislative leader in the Meghalaya Assembly and Charles Pyngrope, former speaker of the House, as the state president.

Pyngrope said, “We had unanimously resolved to join the Trinamool Congress and I am thankful to our chairperson Mamata Banerjee for accepting us into the party. By joining the AITC, we hope to fulfil the hopes and aspirations of the people of Meghalaya.”

Sangma said, “We decided to join the TMC sensing the palpable feeling of thousands of Congress workers across Meghalaya, the Northeast and in the country as well. They desperately wanted to be part of an alternative (to the BJP). Our decision was a fallout of that feeling.”

“Our decision will be a trendsetter across the Northeast and the country. The pattern will be followed in other states. We are only responding to the collective desire of the people and in the interest of this great nation.”

“Kolkata is a second home for the people of Meghalaya. Over the next few months, we will set up an organisational framework of TMC across Meghalaya. More and more people will join the movement under the leadership of TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee,” the former Meghalaya CM said. “The decision wasn’t taken in a matter of months, but years, after thoroughly assessing the ground reality. Didi’s leadership has made us believe that the political dynamics will shift in the coming days,” he added.