scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, November 30, 2021
MUST READ

Our decision to join TMC to start a trend: Sangma who quit Cong with 11 legislators

🔴 At a press conference in Kolkata with the new joinees, Trinamool secretary general Partha Chatterjee announced Sangma as the party’s legislative leader in the Meghalaya Assembly and Charles Pyngrope, former speaker of the House, as the state president.

By: Express News Service | Kolkata |
December 1, 2021 4:01:33 am
(l to r) Former CM of Meghalaya Mukul Sangma ,Minister Partha Chatterjee,party leader Subrata Bakshi and former speaker of Meghalaya assembly and newly joined in TMC Charles Pyngrope,now President, AITC Meghalaya during a press conference at a hotel in Kolkata. (Express Photo by Partha Paul)

Former Meghalaya chief minister Mukul Sangma, who recently switched over to the Trinamool Congress along with 11 fellow Congress members, on Tuesday said their decision will soon be a trendsetter and be emulated across the country.

At a press conference in Kolkata with the new joinees, Trinamool secretary general Partha Chatterjee announced Sangma as the party’s legislative leader in the Meghalaya Assembly and Charles Pyngrope, former speaker of the House, as the state president.

Pyngrope said, “We had unanimously resolved to join the Trinamool Congress and I am thankful to our chairperson Mamata Banerjee for accepting us into the party. By joining the AITC, we hope to fulfil the hopes and aspirations of the people of Meghalaya.”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Sangma said, “We decided to join the TMC sensing the palpable feeling of thousands of Congress workers across Meghalaya, the Northeast and in the country as well. They desperately wanted to be part of an alternative (to the BJP). Our decision was a fallout of that feeling.”

“Our decision will be a trendsetter across the Northeast and the country. The pattern will be followed in other states. We are only responding to the collective desire of the people and in the interest of this great nation.”

More from Kolkata

“Kolkata is a second home for the people of Meghalaya. Over the next few months, we will set up an organisational framework of TMC across Meghalaya. More and more people will join the movement under the leadership of TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee,” the former Meghalaya CM said. “The decision wasn’t taken in a matter of months, but years, after thoroughly assessing the ground reality. Didi’s leadership has made us believe that the political dynamics will shift in the coming days,” he added.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Nov 30: Latest News

Advertisement