Organisers to recreate KK’s last concert as Durga Puja theme in Kolkata

The organisers of Durga Puja in Kolkata will recreate Bollywood singer KK’s last performance soon after which he died on May 31 as a theme of West Bengal’s most popular

festivity this year.

To pay tributes to the late singer, Kolkata’s Kabiraj Bagan Sarbojani Puja committee has joined hands with a local councillor to recreate KK’s last performance at the Nazrul Manch auditorium as a theme for their Puja pandal.

The pandal will be a replica of Nazrul Manch and the statue of KK has already been ordered. The pandal will be located near Arabindo Setu, also known as Kabiraj Bagan.

“This is the best way to offer our heartfelt gratitude to KK. Since the concert where this tragic event occurred was conducted by Gurudas College, which comes under Amal Chakroborty’s ward, he felt the need to do the best he could to reminisce the last good memory of the singer,” said Ankit Jaiswal of Crowdnxt Media Art, that conceptualised the idea.

Amal Chakraborty, the councillor of ward 14, was invited for KK’s performance on May 31 but he couldn’t attend it. Having lost the last chance to see KK perform he decided to pay tributes to the late singer. “There will be a statue of performing KK inside the pandal with lighting just like the day of the concert. Right on the opposite end, there will be the statue of Maa Durga. There will also be an LED display of KK’s performance at Nazrul Manch. In the background we’d be playing KK’s last 20 hit songs on all the 7 days of the Puja,” added Jaiswal. The Puja organisers believe that the pandal will be an emotional spectacle for KK’s fans and other attendees.