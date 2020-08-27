Organ donation, halted by Covid, resumes in Kolkata

Doctors said many donors kept away from hospitals during the pandemic, making it difficult for recipients.

Amid the gloom of pandemic, Kolkata welcomed a positive outcome with the resumption of organ donation, which had come to a halt since the Covid-19 outbreak.

Within a span of a week, a number of organs have been harvested from two people, offering a ray of hope to multiple recipients.

On August 22, a 44-year-old man who was admitted to Institute of Neuroscience, Kolkata, was declared brain dead. Consent for organ donation was immediately given by his family, following which the deceased’s lungs and liver were transported to Hyderabad on a chartered flight. Both the organs were offered to National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation, which allocated them to KIMS Hospital, Hyderabad.

According to sources, his skin has been preserved at SSKM, while cornea at Sankara Nethralaya, both in the state capital.

Following the procedure, Dr Amit Ghosh, who was handling the deceased’s case, said: “It is important to spread awareness on organ donation. We should donate organs and save lives.”

Prior to this, multiple organs were harvested after a 32-year-old medical representative of Bhatpara died in an accident on August 16. Even his family had readily agreed to donate his organs, which were successfully transplanted.

“It is commendable that families of deceased are willingly to donate organs to save lives of strangers. There has been a sea of change in people’s attitude. This is a reflection of an enlightened society,” said Dr Arindam Biswas, consultant General Medicine, RN Tagore International Institute of Cardiology, Kolkata.

Doctors said many donors kept away from hospitals during the pandemic, making it difficult for recipients.

“Successful organ donation amid this pandemic shows doctors’ dedication and how people have understood the importance of organ donation. This is a very welcoming and positive step amid this Covid crisis,” said another doctor on condition of anonymity.

On August 13, which is marked as the Organ Donation Day, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had said she would donate her eyes after her death.

“GoWB encourages the donation of organs after death and #Bengal is also one of the few States to have successfully created green corridors for the speedy transfer of organs. I also pledged to donate my eyes many years ago,” Banerjee had tweeted.

