Saturday, Oct 22, 2022

Opposition misled people on Deocha Pachami: Hakim

Hitting out at the opposition, Hakim alleged that they were behind the “conspiracy and propaganda over Deocha Pachami.”

Firhad Hakim (File Photo)

Days after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s remarks on Singur, state Urban-Development Minister Firhad Hakim said on Saturday that “an attempt has been made to create terror in Bengal by bringing in Maoists from the neighboring states.” Hakim made the remarks at a function in Siuri, Birbhum. He also claimed, “The opposition has misled people about Deocha Pachami [coal mine project].”

However, the opposition parties hit out at Hakim for his remarks. CPI(M) MP Bikash Bhattacharya said, “The TMC government in the state is doing all the work [Deocha Pachami] to favour some top industrialists. We have demanded that the government come up with a white paper on the project. If they do so, the truth will come out.”

BJP leader Samik Bhattacharya said, “ Under the Mamata Banerjee-led government, no industry has come to the state… they [state government] are trying to fool the people.” He handed over appointment letters to affected landowners, 238 of whom have been appointed in Group-D posts. As announced by Mamata, 54 minors have been given monthly allowance.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 23-10-2022 at 02:27:50 am
Met: Low-pressure area over north Andaman sea expected to take shape of cyclonic storm by Oct 24

