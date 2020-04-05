Bengal: Oppn blames govt’s ‘profligacy’ for funds crisis

This came a day after the Mamata Banerjee administration imposed spending curbs in its departments and ministries as revenues have declined amid the pandemic. This came a day after the Mamata Banerjee administration imposed spending curbs in its departments and ministries as revenues have declined amid the pandemic.

The Opposition on Saturday criticised the state government for making wasteful expenditures long before the novel coronavirus pandemic started, and accused it of trying to cover up its financial mismanagement by using the outbreak of the disease.

This came a day after the Mamata Banerjee administration imposed spending curbs in its departments and ministries as revenues have declined amid the pandemic. The government cited the increase in expenditure to contain the spread of the disease as a reason for the austerity measures.

The CPM and the BJP pointed out that the government was in a deep debt-trap long before the pandemic. They claimed that the TMC government had never bothered to curtail planned and non-planned expenditure in budgets to come out of the debt-trap.

“This government has always spent money unnecessarily,” said CPM leader Sujan Chakraborty. “They already gave all the clubs over Rs 1,000 crore. The government did not stop this unnecessary cost. If employment generation is stopped in the name of austerity, then the state will face further economic crisis.” He said many migrant labourers had returned to the state from other parts of India after losing their jobs.

Medinipur MP and state BJP president Dilip Ghosh said when the income of a family decreases, expenditure should also be curtailed. “But, we have to see where this cost is being decreased,” he added. “This government has always been interested in spending money on festivals, and in other unproductive ways. And they didn’t give proper salaries to teachers and government employees.”

The government has told departments not to take up new schemes without the finance ministry’s approval, and has frozen recruitments. Departments will also not be allowed to purchase new vehicles, and other office equipment.

A senior finance ministry official on Saturday said departments had been told to return excess money from the funds allocated to them for the 2019-’20 financial year.

“This accumulated fund also will be used to fight COVID-19,” the official added. “And after the first quarter we will review the situation, and will take a further decision on austerity.”

The finance department official said loans could not be taken from the Centre because of the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) Act. “Under the FRBM Act, the states are mandated to keep their fiscal deficit under 3 per cent of their respective Gross State Domestic Product,” said the bureaucrat. “CM Mamata Banerjee already wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. and urged to increase this FRBM limit to 5 per cent.”

