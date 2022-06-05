Opposition slams Centre for slashing interest rate on EPF

Trinamool Congress (TMC), Congress and Left parties on Saturday criticised the BJP-led central government for approving the reduction of the rate of interest on the employees’ provident fund (EPF) deposits from 8.5 per cent to 8.1 per cent — more than four-decade low — for 2021-22 for nearly five crore subscribers of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO).

West Bengal Finance Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya tweeted, “@narendramodi ji IS LOOTING PEOPLE AND ALSO BITING INTO THEIR HARD EARNED SAVINGS! From inept policies to poor governance, we have seen it all in these 8 years. This is extremely cruel!”

State Urban Development and Municipal Affairs Minister Firhad Hakim said, “It has put the people of the country in pain. People’s safe investment is being gradually destroyed so that they cannot keep EPF money and get involved in the share market and gamble with their money. They want capitalists to survive and the common man to die.”

“EPF interest rates slashed, LOWEST IN 40 YEARS. Ever wondered how Mr Busy Prime Minister Shri Shri @narendramodiji keeps himself busy? By adding to the woes of people, one after another!” All India Trinamool Congress tweeted after the announcement.

CPIM state secretary Md Salim said, “By lowering the EPF interest four decades low, the BJP has exposed its real face.” Congress state president Adhir Chowdhury said, “This government is a failure in every aspect. Lowering the interest rate on EPM will ruin the middle class.”