Opposition calls Mamata Banerjee remarks ‘shocking’: ‘Bengal has turned into another Hathras’

The Opposition on Monday slammed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for casting doubt over the rape and murder of a 14-year-old girl in Nadia, saying she was backing the perpetrators of the crime through her “shocking” statement.

Urging women of Bengal to condemn the CM’s remark, state Congress unit chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, “Bengal has turned into Hathras. I don’t know how many incidents like these are taking place in the state. We have no idea how many bodies are being burnt like this. Does this victim not fall under TMC’s Maa, Mati, Manush (mother, land, people) governance? Why is the chief minister playing the role of devil’s advocate? Why is she defending those who are committing these crimes?”

Chowdhury was referring to the rape of a Dalit woman in Hathras in Uttar Pradesh last year.

Senior CPM leader Sujan Chakraborty also hit out at the CM. “It is very unfortunate the way Mamata Banerjee has described the incident. Is it a deliberate attempt to shield the culprits?… Banerjee’s remarks are highly unfortunate. The focus should not be on whether the minor was pregnant or was having an affair. The focus should be on the crime… Why did the incident come to light after four-five days? Was this time taken to hide the real incident and TMC connection,” Chakraborty asked.

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari urged people who voted TMC to power to do some soul-searching. “Look at the way she is speaking and in what language? Whenever something happens, Mamata Banerjee says it is a small matter… There is no rule of law here,” said Adhikari, who met Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar later in the evening.

Meanwhile, BJYM workers held protests near Calcutta University and demanded resignation of Mamata Banerjee.