Oppn wants a majboor sarkar, says Biplab Deb

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb on Tuesday targeted the Opposition parties by saying that they want a “majboor sarkar (helpless government)” and not a “majboot sarkar (strong government)”.

Speaking at a rally at Naihati in North 24 Parganas district, Deb said, “They (Opposition parties) want a majboor sarkar and that’s why they have come together. But we want to give people a majboot sarkar, which will usher in development across the country. People already know what this majboot sarkar is capable of doing as it is the people’s government.”

He also said those whose political career was over have joined hands to save their seats, in reference to to TMC’s United India rally on January 19 that saw leaders from 25 parties sharing stage. “They are coming together because there is a question mark on their relevance in politics. Here Didi is organising rallies and asking them to take part. This mahagathbandhan will not make an impact as the people are with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The TMC has only created a reign of terror in Bengal and is running syndicate. This will not go on forever. Didi will have to pay the price for her government’s misrule in Bengal,” he said.

According to the party, Deb will visit the state again to attend BJP national president Amit Shah’s rally on April 30.