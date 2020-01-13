Oppn Slams Move: ‘Modi name changer, could have launched new projects instead’

“Bengal has no differences with PM Modi renaming the Kolkata Port after one of the Stalwart legends of Bengal… Sadly, the name change brings very little relief or benefit to the lives of common people in Bengal,” TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee tweeted. (Express photo) “Bengal has no differences with PM Modi renaming the Kolkata Port after one of the Stalwart legends of Bengal… Sadly, the name change brings very little relief or benefit to the lives of common people in Bengal,” TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee tweeted. (Express photo)

The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Sunday said they have no problem with Prime Minister Narendra Modi renaming the Kolkata Port Trust (KoPT) after “one of the legends of Bengal, Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee, as a part of his government’s renaming spree”, while the Opposition CPI(M) slammed him, saying he “is not a game changer, but a name changer like Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee”.

Both the ruling and opposition parties in the state, however, agreed that instead of renaming the KoPT, he could have announced new initiatives, generating jobs, which would have been “the perfect gift” for youngsters on National Youth Day.

“Bengal has no differences with PM Modi renaming the Kolkata Port after one of the Stalwart legends of Bengal… Sadly, the name change brings very little relief or benefit to the lives of common people in Bengal,” TMC MP tweeted.

He said had the PM announced any port or waterways development initiatives, which created jobs and investments, it would have been the perfect gift to the youth of Bengal on Swami Vivekananda’s birthday.

CPI(M) leader Mohammad Salim, however, slammed Modi for renaming the Kolkata Port Trust after Mookerjee. “Instead of renaming the Kolkata Port Trust, he should have announced new initiatives, which could have generated jobs. He said nothing on the deep sea port of Bengal or to save Kolkata and Haldia ports. He is not a game changer, but a name changer just like Mamata Banerjee,” said Salim.

State Congress president Somen Mitra echoed Salim, “There is no difference between Didi and Modi. They are two sides of the same coin. People have understood their politics.”

The TMC further targeted the PM for “completely brushing aside the real issues”. “Approx Rs 30,000 crore due to West Bengal, Rs 7,000 crore grant for cyclone Bulbul, an iron bridge he had promised for Ganga Sagar Mela three years ago – all these burning issues, which needed attention from the PM, seemed completely missing. Why does he always discriminate between the BJP-ruled and non-BJP-ruled states,” asked MP Banerjee in a statement.

TMC secretary general Partha Chatterjee criticised Modi for attacking the state government over not implementing the Centre’s schemes. “It does not behove the Prime Minister to speak on cut money. He is speaking like a child,” he said.

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App