‘Opp conspiring to spread anarchy… BJP knows how to tackle them’: Suvendu

In the wake of INDIA bloc’s demand for the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged election irregularities, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday accused the Opposition of conspiring to “spread anarchy” in the country with the help of what he described as “dimagi naxals, jihadis and cockroaches”. He also said that his party, the BJP, knows how to “tackle those trying to destabilise the country”.

Addressing the BJP’s ‘Save Democracy, Defeat Anarchy’ rally in Siliguri, the chief minister targeted the Opposition leaders for levelling ‘vote chori’ (vote theft) charges against the Election Commission (EC) and the ruling party, and alleged that Congress and TMC were trying to “protect infiltrators” in the country.

“The EC and the Centre have taken up the task of driving out infiltrators from the country, whereas Mamata Banerjee and Rahul Gandhi are fighting together to keep them in India,” the BJP chief minister said.

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“At a time when we are working towards the goal of ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047, ‘Dimagi Naxals’, radical extremists, Communists and those who never win elections are holding protests,” Adhikari said.

He alleged that “politically vanquished” leaders, including the “aunt-nephew duo”, had gone to Delhi seeking the support of anarchists, and asserted that they must first win elections to return to power.

“The BJP knows how to deal with those attempting to destabilise the country,” he said, adding that the party would not spare saboteurs.

Earlier in the day, Adhikari mocked his predecessor Mamata Banerjee for her speech at the Ramlila Maidan rally in New Delhi.

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“…(Leaders) like Mamata Banerjee, whom nobody invites to any programme, not even for a single Durga Puja inauguration, are delivering speeches. In Delhi, she says ‘yes papa, yes papa!’, and in Bengal, she says ‘yes ghuspetia, yes ghuspetia tum aao, damad baan ke raho. (Yes infiltrator, come to India and stay here like a son-in-law),” Adhikari told mediapersons after landing at Bagdogra airport ahead of the rally.

Addressing the INDIA bloc rally in New Delhi last Sunday, Mamata Banerjee used a popular nursery rhyme and modified it into a song against the Election Commission. She had said, “Vote chori, yes papa; loktantra chori, yes papa; loot kiya BJP papa; who is behind the curtain, BJP papa.”

The chief minister, however, defended the Election Commission and hailed it for conducting “violence-free” Assembly polls in the state earlier this year in which BJP emerged victorious.

“You can check the statistics of elections held during the regimes of the CPI(M) and the TMC, and compare them with the elections conducted under the supervision of the Election Commission. For the first time, the 2026 elections witnessed no deaths and no injuries,” he claimed.

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“There were nearly one lakh polling stations. The TMC did not demand any repoll. In every previous election, reports of death had become routine. You can check the records of elections held during the CPI(M) and TMC regimes in Bengal,” the chief minister claimed.

Mocking Opposition leaders, Adhikari described them as belonging to “4G” (Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi), “3G” (Karunanidhi, M K Stalin and Udhayanidhi Stalin) and “2G” (Mamata Banerjee-Abhishek Banerjee and Lalu Prasad-Tejashwi Yadav) political families, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said, had “no G”.

“Democracy is very much alive in our country. This is because of good governance under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Adhikari added.

The chief minister asserted that his party would “sweep” the upcoming Siliguri civic body elections, expected to be held in February, and added that “the results of the Kolkata municipal polls would mirror those in Falta, Nandigram and Rejinagar”, where the BJP won.

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He also challenged Mamata Banerjee to ensure her candidate’s win from the Kolkata ward where she lives during the upcoming civil polls in the city. “If she has the guts, then ensure her candidate’s win from Ward Number 73, where she lives. I am challenging her. We will ensure that her candidate forfeits the security. She has no party and no symbol now,” Adhikari said, referring to the split in the Trinamool Congress.

(With PTI inputs)