‘Operation Sindoor to Ram Mandir’: Amit Shah vows to end ‘infiltrators’, love jihad and build AIIMS in North Bengal

With only nine days to go for the West Bengal Assembly elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is campaigning in the state, has asserted that, if the BJP comes to power, they will not allow the construction of the Babri Masjid in West Bengal. “The Congress, TMC, DMK, and others kept Lord Ram in tents, opposing the Ram Mandir, but it was Modiji who ensured its construction. However, Didi, through her aide Humayun Kabir, wants to build a Babri Masjid here. But her time has ended here. The BJP government will be coming to power, and here, Babri Masjid cannot be constructed,” he said on Tuesday at a massive roadshow in Kaliaganj, North Dinajpur. He also addressed a public meeting at the Gochiar Gangarampur ground in South Dinajpur.

Shah launched a strong attack on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, stating, “Her only goal is not to provide jobs for the youth, develop the state, or improve infrastructure. Instead, her sole agenda is to install her nephew as the Chief Minister.” He accused Banerjee of misleading the people of Bengal by claiming that outsiders would rule.

As the state is prepared to celebrate Poila Boishak (Bengali New Year) on Wednesday, Shah urged the people of Bengal to bid farewell to TMC on that occasion. “The BJP promises that on May 5, after we form a government, we will expel the infiltrators from Bengal and the entire country. These infiltrators pose a threat to national security, taking away jobs for the youth and also the ration of the poor,” he added.

Shah also alleged that Banerjee is refusing to allocate 600 acres of land to the Border Security Force (BSF) for fencing purposes.

Regarding the development in North Bengal, he claimed that the health infrastructure had deteriorated significantly during TMC’s tenure. “In North Bengal, we will build an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), a separate 600-bed cancer hospital, an IIT, an IIM, and a sports university,” he announced.

Shah also promised to address the demands of the Rajbanshi community by including their language in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution. “A tribal university will be established, and Darjeeling will be developed into an eco-adventure hub. The new government will find solutions to the problems of Darjeeling and the Gorkha community,” Shah said.

Other populist initiatives

Among the various initiatives aimed at women, Shah stated that women will receive a monthly allowance of Rs 3,000, 33 per cent reservation in government jobs, and free travel on state buses starting May 5. Pregnant women will receive Rs 21,000 and six nutrition kits. Unemployed youth will also receive Rs 3,000 a month, and farmers will be granted an annual allowance of Rs 9,000. He promised to create one crore jobs in the next five years and ensure fair prices for potatoes, allowing farmers to sell their produce in other states as well.

Modi government’s achievements

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Highlighting the achievements of the Modi government, Shah remarked, “Article 370 was abolished by PM Modi. During the Congress regime, there were terrorist attacks, and the Congress fed them with biryani. Under Modi, we responded to the Uri attack with surgical strikes. After the attack in Pulwama, we conducted air strikes, and after Pehelgam, we initiated Operation Sindoor. The Modi government has dealt with Naxalism effectively.”

He accused Mamata Banerjee and her nephew of being leaders of the ‘Tukre Tukre Gang’, “We will revive rivers that have become dumping grounds, stop gold and cow smuggling, and ensure that North Bengal is safe and secure. There was a leader who stated that if Siliguri was cut off from the chicken neck, the Northeast would be isolated. The leader of this Tukre Tukre gang is none other than Didi and her nephew,” Shah said.

‘Will implement Uniform Civil Code’

During a public rally in Mathurapur BSS High School Football Ground, Manikchak, Shah also reiterated that once the BJP is in power, the government will implement the Uniform Civil Code. “No one will be allowed to have four marriages. BJP will work to stop love jihad and land jihad,” he stated.

He also attacked Banerjee on the incident in the Malda district where a section of people gheraoed the judicial officers deployed for SIR work on April 1.

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“Once in power in Malda, every mandol there will be a cold storage. The EC is doing SIR to identify the infiltrators, and Didi is crying. The people of North Bengal are saying ‘Tata Tata bye bye’. The flood relief that was sent by the Modi government of Rs 100 crore for the people of Malda was also looted,” he alleged.