‘I’m eagerly waiting for opportunity to serve you’: In open letter to West Bengal voters, PM Modi slams ‘6 decades of misrule’

Ahead of the high-stakes 2026 Assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday reached out to the people of West Bengal with an emotive, culturally resonant open letter in Bengali. Stepping away from his traditional “Jai Shri Ram” he has adopted the local invocation “Joy Maa Kali” to greet people.

“Joy maa Kali! Only a few months remain, after which the fate of West Bengal will be decided. The future of the next generation depends on your well-considered decision. The people of my dream, ‘Sonar Bangla’—from the children to the elderly—are victims of extreme deprivation today. My heart is heavy with their pain. Therefore, from the depths of my soul, I have taken a single pledge: the pledge to make West Bengal ‘developed and prosperous,” the letter reads.

In the letter, PM Modi, who is set to visit Bengal in March, balances a scathing critique of the current state government, alleging extreme non-cooperation, corruption, and a “politics of appeasement”—with a personal narrative of “heartbreak” over the state’s economic decline.

He further speaks about the impact of Central welfare schemes such as the Jan Dhan Yojana and Ujjwala Yojana, while invoking the legacies of Bengali icons such as Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and Rabindranath Tagore.

PM Modi cites success of Central schemes in Bengal

“Over the last 11 years, fueled by the blessings of the people, my government has prioritised public welfare and all-round advancement. From the welfare of our farmer brothers to fulfilling the dreams of the youth and the empowerment of women, the fruits of our policies and tireless efforts are visible today at every level,” says Modi.

“Despite the extreme non-cooperation and hostility of the state government, 5 crore people in West Bengal have been brought under the banking network today through the central ‘Jan Dhan Yojana’. Through the ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’, we have made it possible to construct 89 lakh toilets in the state,” he adds.

PM Modi says that while the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) is “busy snatching away people’s employment”, the Centre has extended a helping hand by providing loans worth Rs 2.82 lakh crore to small businessmen and entrepreneurs.

“I am gratified today to have been able to make 56 lakh senior citizens self-reliant in their old age through the ‘Atal Pension Yojana’. Through the ‘Ujjwala Yojana’, I am blessed to have delivered cooking gas connections to over 1 crore families, freeing our mothers and sisters from the misery of smoke.”

“The farmers, our Annadatas, who satisfy the hunger of the entire nation, are today struggling just to secure their own sustenance in West Bengal. In such a situation, I consider myself fortunate to have been able to bring smiles to the faces of over 32 lakh farmer brothers by providing direct financial assistance through the ‘Krishi Samman Nidhi’ scheme,” the letter says.

Women’s safety

By promising to end illegal infiltration and ensure women’s security, the letter serves as a direct, sentimental appeal to voters, positioning the BJP as the vehicle for a ‘Viksit West Bengal’ that restores the state to its former glory as the “nation’s intellectual and industrial pioneer”.

“In the post-Independence era, it was this very West Bengal that was the North Star of the nation’s economy and a pioneer of industrialisation. Yet, seeing the current ailing and dilapidated state of West Bengal today, my heart is pained. The irreparable damage caused to West Bengal due to the misrule and politics of appeasement over the last six decades is beyond description. On one hand, the youth are forced to migrate day and night due to a lack of employment; on the other, the mothers and sisters of my West Bengal live in fear and distress due to a lack of security,” says PM Modi.

He also mentions the issue of infiltration in the letter, as he did in his past speeches.

“The dream that visionaries like Swami Vivekananda and Rishi Aurobindo once envisioned for West Bengal is today plagued by narrow vote-bank politics, violence, and anarchy This is deeply painful for me and for every resident of West Bengal.”

The “call for freedom” by Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, a son of the soil and a national hero, once inspired the entire country, he says.

Change is inevitable, says PM Modi

“Yet today, that very sacred land is tarnished by illegal infiltration and atrocities against women. In the “Sonar Bangla” of Kobiguru Rabindranath Tagore, fake voters now hold sway. Today, the entire nation is concerned about West Bengal sinking into the darkness of lawlessness.”

“But how much longer shall we remain silent and endure this? Change is now inevitable. Today, in various states across the country, the standard of living has improved, and smiles have returned to the faces of the poor. Through the ‘Ayushman Bharat’ scheme, health security has been provided, new employment for the youth has been secured, and the safety of women has been guaranteed. This very progress and development are now earnestly desired in West Bengal as well.”

Towards the end of the letter, PM appeals to the people of Bengal to give him one opportunity.

“My humble appeal to the dear people of West Bengal: please join this great mission of development (Unnayan-yagna). I am eagerly waiting for an opportunity to serve you—an opportunity where, in the words of Kobiguru, ‘the mind is without fear and the head is held high’, and where there will be liberation from corruption and misrule. The safety of our mothers and sisters will be guaranteed.”

“The sons and daughters of this land will no longer have to migrate day and night in search of work. Bengal’s culture will reclaim its lost glory. Our refugee brothers and sisters, who have been victims of religious violence, will receive citizenship through the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), and a system of good governance, free from illegal infiltration, will be established in my West Bengal,” he adds.

“PM Modi also writes in the letter that it is only due to the relentless efforts of Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee that West Bengal remains an integral part of India today.

“To revitalise the West Bengal of his dreams, come, let us join shoulder to shoulder and take a firm pledge in 2026 to build a ‘Viksit West Bengal’,” he adds.