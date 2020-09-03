Only 25% took JEE exam due to pandemic: Mamata Banerjee slams Centre

The CM also criticised the Centre’s decision on lockdown guidelines in the state. (File)

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday claimed that only 25 per cent of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) aspirants in the state appeared for the test on Tuesday due to the Centre’s “adamant attitude” of holding examination amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, we have raised serious concern over the Centre’s decision to hold terminal examination for various courses in colleges and universities and also to conduct National Eligibility cum Entrance Test and JEE in September. Unfortunately, the Centre refused to postpone it,” she told reporters at Nabanna.

Taking on the Centre over the Union Home Ministry’s guideline that it has to be consulted before announcing any lockdown outside containment zones, Banerjee said: “It is the state government that is the implementing authority and only giving direction is not enough.”

She added that the state had made all the arrangements but aspirants failed to appear for the examination. She also accused the Centre of not thinking about the aspirants’ future.

She said, “The students had requested the Centre to postpone the exam for a few weeks, but their requests were turned down. Who has given the right to destroy the careers of students across the country? Why are they so adamant?”

The CM also criticised the Centre’s decision on lockdown guidelines in the state. She said both the Centre and state governments are elected by people and should depend on each other, and not quarrel.

“We have already announced our decision to enforce lockdown on September 7, 11 and 12 (in West Bengal) and have provided the information to the Home Ministry. Our chapter is over and there will be lockdown.”

She added that an advisory should be a helping hand to the state government during a pandemic, and cannot be mere directions from the top.

“Only the district and local administrations can detect a containment zone. I think the Centre must trust the state government for every matter where implementation has to be done,” she said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd