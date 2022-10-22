scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 21, 2022

Online fraud: Four arrested days after crores of rupees seized during Howrah raids

Three of the accused, identified as Shailesh Kumar Pandey (49), Arvind Kumar Pandey (35) and Rohit Pandey (29) were arrested from Rourkela in Odisha, police claimed.

Kolkata Police have arrested four persons in connection with the recovery of crores of rupees from two apartments in Howarh in a case of an alleged online fraud.

The fourth, Prasenjit Das (42), was arrested from Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

The fourth, Prasenjit Das (42), was arrested from Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

A look-out circular (LOC) was issued against Shailesh, a businessman and chartered accountant, and his brothers Arvind and Rohit after the raid. The four will be brought to Kolkata on transit remand, its is learnt.

Shailesh and his brothers were allegedly running an online racket that lured people to take lessons in online foreign exchange trading by promising high returns. The operation was being run through a mobile phone app. It is also alleged that the accused were involved in converting black money into white.

Police said while the Pandey brothers were directly involved in the fraud, Prasenjit had created a rent agreement for the office address which was submitted for opening a bank account where transactions worth crores of rupees were made.

The Canara Bank had submitted an initial complaint after coming across suspicious transactions in some accounts.

Police had seized Rs 8.15 crore besides jewellery and laptops during raids recently.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 22-10-2022 at 04:05:48 am
