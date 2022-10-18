‘Online fraud’ case: Howrah cash haul reaches Rs 8 cr, lookout circular against 3 brothers

The cash haul in a case of alleged online fraud reached Rs 8.15 crore on Monday with the Kolkata Police conducting raid at another property belonging to one of the accused in Howrah.

“During a search at another apartment belonging to Shailesh Pandey in 35 Aprakash Mukherjee Lane of Shibpur’s Kaipukur locality, cash to the tune of Rs 5.95 crore was seized. Besides, some jewellery, two laptops, a tablet and bank documents have been seized from two places in the last two days,” said senior police officer.

A look-out circular (LOC) has been issued against Shailesh, a businessman and chartered accountant, and his brothers Arvind Pandey and Rohit Pandey, police said.

The Kolkata Police had on Sunday claimed to have recovered more than Rs 2 crore in cash apart from jewellery from a car parked outside Shailesh’s apartment in Shibpur’s Mandirtala locality. The car belongs to Arvind Pandey.

Shailesh used fake documents to open fake accounts in the names of different people, it was found. The investigators believe they used to turn black money into white.

Also, two accounts with a balance of Rs 20 crore have been frozen.

On October 14, Canara Bank officials had lodged a police complaint in Kolkata saying they detected online transactions in two accounts in their Nardendrapur branch that were opened in the name of firms on the basis of fictitious documents.

Police said bundles of notes of 500 and 2,000 were arranged in rows.

“The money was kept in three boxes in separate rooms of the three-bedroom flat. When a police team conducted raid at the premises, the collapsible gate of the flat was locked while the main door was not,” an official said.