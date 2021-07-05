Online abuse: Police probe actor complaint

The Kolkata Police on Sunday said it had initiated a case after actor Shruti Das filed a complaint the day before about being abused on social media because of her skin colour.

“On the basis of a complaint by Shruti Das, an actress, we have started a case against certain Facebook users for posting objectionable remarks,” said JCP (Crime) Murlidhar Sharma.

Das made her television debut with the show ‘Trinayani’, and is also well known for acting in Desher Mati. She told a media channel, “….I decided to file a complaint when someone known to me made such a comment on social media. I …confronted her on phone and she said that she never liked me since childhood and hence made such a comment. I lodged the complaint because I want this to stop so that in future no other girl goes through this.”