Tuesday, July 26, 2022

‘One Rupee Doctor’ Sushovan Banerjee dies, tributes pour in

In 2020, Sushovan Banerjee was conferred with the Padma Shri for his contribution in the field of medicine. In the same year, his name found place in the Guinness World Records for treating the maximum number of patients.

By: Express News Service | Kolkata |
July 27, 2022 3:47:08 am
Based in Bolpur, Birbhum district, Sushovan Banerjee was known for treating patients for nearly 60 years at Re 1 per visit.

PADMA SHRI Sushovan Banerjee, known as ‘One Rupee Doctor,’ passed away on Tuesday. The 80-year-old was suffering from kidney ailments and was admitted to a hospital in Durgapur. Recently, he was shifted to a hospital in Kolkata where he breathed his last.

Based in Bolpur, Birbhum district, Banerjee was known for treating patients for nearly 60 years at Re 1 per visit. In 2020, he was conferred with the Padma Shri for his contribution in the field of medicine. In the same year, his name found place in the Guinness World Records for treating the maximum number of patients.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled Banerjee’s death. “Dr. Sushovan Bandyopadhyay epitomised the best of human spirit. He will be remembered as a kind and large hearted person who cured many people. I recall my interaction with him at the Padma Awards ceremony. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti,” PM Modi tweeted.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also expressed her grief at the doctor’s demise.

“Sad to know of the demise of benevolent doctor Sushovan Bandyopadhyay. The famed one-rupee-doctor of Birbhum was known for his public-spirited philanthropy, and I express my sincerest condolences,” she tweeted on Tuesday.

Banerjee did his graduation from R G Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata and his PG degree in Pathology from Calcutta University. He then moved to London for a diploma in Haematology.

Banerjee is also a former MLA from Bolpur. In 1984, he had contested on a Congress ticket and won the election from Bolpur.

It was only during the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic that he had to shut down his clinic for a few days. Soon after the situation improved, he had resumed his medical service.

Live Blog

