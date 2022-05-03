One more arrested in Khejuri blast case: NIA

THE NATIONAL Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested one more person in connection with the Khejuri blast case, officers said on Monday. This takes the number of arrests in the case to four till date.

The NIA identified the accused as Ratan Pramanik, who was arrested from Bhubaneswar in Odisha on Sunday, sources said.

The investigating agency earlier arrested three people in connection with the blast that took place in Khejuri, Purba Medinipur. They were identified as Saidul Ali Khan, Sheikh Arif Billa and Samar Shankar Mandal.

A bomb exploded at the residence of one Kankan Karan in Khejuri on January 3 this year. Karan and one Anup Das, suffered serious injuries and Das later succumbed to injuries. Investigation has revealed that the three arrested accused persons were part of a criminal conspiracy for making bombs in a bid to terrorise the public.

Initially, a case was registered by the Khejuri police station in Purba Medinipur and the NIA took over the investigation later and re-registered the case.