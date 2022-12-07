scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 06, 2022

One killed, school teacher injured in Birbhum firing

Police identified the deceased as Dhanu Sheikh (38), a labourer at a stone quarry, and the injured as Dhana Hansda (35), a schoolteacher, who was admitted to Siuri Sadar Hospital.

One person has been detained, said a police officer from Mohammad Bazar police station. (Representational/File)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

A 38-year-old man was killed and his 35-year-old friend was shot in the stomach after an assailant opened fire at them in Habra Pahari village in Birbhum district, said police.

Police identified the deceased as Dhanu Sheikh (38), a labourer at a stone quarry, and the injured as Dhana Hansda (35), a schoolteacher, who was admitted to Siuri Sadar Hospital.

One person has been detained, said a police officer from Mohammad Bazar police station.

“The injured person is a teacher at Dolkata Primary School in Birbhum. He was later admitted to Burdwan Medical College Hospital,” said police.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- December 6, 2022: Why you should read ‘Central Asia Region’ or ...Premium
UPSC Key- December 6, 2022: Why you should read ‘Central Asia Region’ or ...
What is OpenAI’s ChatGPT chatbot, why it has become a viral sensationPremium
What is OpenAI’s ChatGPT chatbot, why it has become a viral sensation
How a private firm came to be at the centre of Bengaluru data theft casePremium
How a private firm came to be at the centre of Bengaluru data theft case
Why the G7’s oil price cap is unlikely to impact RussiaPremium
Why the G7’s oil price cap is unlikely to impact Russia

According to hospital sources, the schoolteacher is stable.

“I don’t have any political affiliation. The assailant who opened fire had once entered my house, and I pushed him out of the house. Today, he attacked,” the schoolteacher told reporters.

More from Kolkata

“A murder case has been lodged,” said a senior police officer. According to police, Dhanu and Dhana, both friends, were chatting outside a club, and as soon as they started walking towards a stone quarry, the assailant opened fire at them.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 07-12-2022 at 03:17:16 am
Next Story

Over 50% landfill sites in 5 states, no remedial plans

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 06: Latest News
Advertisement
close