One killed, school teacher injured in Birbhum firing

A 38-year-old man was killed and his 35-year-old friend was shot in the stomach after an assailant opened fire at them in Habra Pahari village in Birbhum district, said police.

Police identified the deceased as Dhanu Sheikh (38), a labourer at a stone quarry, and the injured as Dhana Hansda (35), a schoolteacher, who was admitted to Siuri Sadar Hospital.

One person has been detained, said a police officer from Mohammad Bazar police station.

“The injured person is a teacher at Dolkata Primary School in Birbhum. He was later admitted to Burdwan Medical College Hospital,” said police.

According to hospital sources, the schoolteacher is stable.

“I don’t have any political affiliation. The assailant who opened fire had once entered my house, and I pushed him out of the house. Today, he attacked,” the schoolteacher told reporters.

“A murder case has been lodged,” said a senior police officer. According to police, Dhanu and Dhana, both friends, were chatting outside a club, and as soon as they started walking towards a stone quarry, the assailant opened fire at them.