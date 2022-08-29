scorecardresearch
Sunday, Aug 28, 2022

Once a house painter, the ‘middleman’ owns hotels in Dubai, Darjeeling: CBI

CBI is now probing whether financial proceeds from the SSC hiring scam were invested by the accused on purchase of properties

The CBI claims to have found more information related to the case during Roy's interrogation. (Representational/File)

Once a house painter who eventually turned into a contractor, Prasanna Kumar Roy, the key middleman arrested in the West Bengal School Service Commission (SSC) recruitment scam case, now owns hotels in places like Dubai, Darjeeling, Puri and Uttarakhand, the Central Bureau of Investigation has claimed.

Besides, he owns at least five farmhouses, the central agency said.

Roy, who was arrested on Friday, prepared the list of ineligible candidates seeking jobs from North 24 Parganas district and sent it through his associate Pradeep Singh to the then SSC adviser Shanti Prasad Sinha using email, sources in the CBI said.

Sinha and Pradeep, also a middleman, have already been arrested by the central probe agency.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Something about the CongressPremium
Something about the Congress
Chris Evert needs everyone to listenPremium
Chris Evert needs everyone to listen
6-airbag rule may be deferred as small-car segment pushes backPremium
6-airbag rule may be deferred as small-car segment pushes back
Bullet train: New govt in Maharashtra clears path for acquisition of landPremium
Bullet train: New govt in Maharashtra clears path for acquisition of land

The CBI claims to have found more information related to the case during Roy’s interrogation.

Sources said Roy and Pradeep came close to the former SSC adviser while dealing with him regarding renting a car. Roy ran a car rental business.

Roy allegedly used his office computer for sending emails, officials said.

Advertisement

The agency said it got information about multiple properties and plots of land that Roy owns. It is now investigating whether the financial proceeds from the SSC recruitment scam were invested on purchase of properties.

A flat where Roy’s family moved from a small house in Narkeldanga is now lying locked, it is learnt. He has a flat on his mother’s name at Balaka Abasaan in Newtown where, residents said, he was an active member of a local Durga Puja committee.

It was claimed that he had even invited now arrested former cabinet minister Partha Chatterjee for Puja inauguration programme.

More from Kolkata
Advertisement

Several documents pertaining to the School Service Commission recruitment case have been recovered from Roy’s office, officials said.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 29-08-2022 at 04:00:35 am
Next Story

Another FIR lodged against Azam, businessman says he was threatened

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

If Congress cannot flourish with Gandhis, can it survive without them?

If Congress cannot flourish with Gandhis, can it survive without them?

Premium
Teenage girl gang-raped in Thane, 3 arrested
Maharashtra

Teenage girl gang-raped in Thane, 3 arrested

Rahul remains 'No. 1', 'only' choice of Cong: Khurshid

Rahul remains 'No. 1', 'only' choice of Cong: Khurshid

What can one say to a three-year-old who died?
Bilkis Bano Case

What can one say to a three-year-old who died?

Will give Sonali Phogat death probe to CBI if needed: CM

Will give Sonali Phogat death probe to CBI if needed: CM

Tarantino on Bruce Lee bit in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and its backlash
Scene Stealer

Tarantino on Bruce Lee bit in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and its backlash

How Panchayat found its audiences across the country
Sunday Read

How Panchayat found its audiences across the country

Premium
Bullet train: New govt in Maharashtra clears path for acquisition of land

Bullet train: New govt in Maharashtra clears path for acquisition of land

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 28: Latest News
Advertisement