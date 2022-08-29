Once a house painter, the ‘middleman’ owns hotels in Dubai, Darjeeling: CBI

Once a house painter who eventually turned into a contractor, Prasanna Kumar Roy, the key middleman arrested in the West Bengal School Service Commission (SSC) recruitment scam case, now owns hotels in places like Dubai, Darjeeling, Puri and Uttarakhand, the Central Bureau of Investigation has claimed.

Besides, he owns at least five farmhouses, the central agency said.

Roy, who was arrested on Friday, prepared the list of ineligible candidates seeking jobs from North 24 Parganas district and sent it through his associate Pradeep Singh to the then SSC adviser Shanti Prasad Sinha using email, sources in the CBI said.

Sinha and Pradeep, also a middleman, have already been arrested by the central probe agency.

The CBI claims to have found more information related to the case during Roy’s interrogation.

Sources said Roy and Pradeep came close to the former SSC adviser while dealing with him regarding renting a car. Roy ran a car rental business.

Roy allegedly used his office computer for sending emails, officials said.

The agency said it got information about multiple properties and plots of land that Roy owns. It is now investigating whether the financial proceeds from the SSC recruitment scam were invested on purchase of properties.

A flat where Roy’s family moved from a small house in Narkeldanga is now lying locked, it is learnt. He has a flat on his mother’s name at Balaka Abasaan in Newtown where, residents said, he was an active member of a local Durga Puja committee.

It was claimed that he had even invited now arrested former cabinet minister Partha Chatterjee for Puja inauguration programme.

Several documents pertaining to the School Service Commission recruitment case have been recovered from Roy’s office, officials said.