On women’s day, BJP targets Mamata on women security

On International Women’s Day, BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar slammed the Mamata Banerjee government for failing to provide security to women in West Bengal.

Addressing an event organised by the BJP’s Mahila Morcha at the party office in the Hastings area, Majumdar said, “Every day, women in the state are subjected to torture and other crimes but the perpetrators of such violence are not brought to justice. Rape survivors here do not get justice. Mamata Banerjee announced a grant of Rs 500 grant for women every month but cannot provide them basic security.”

At the event, the party also paid respects to 10 women survivors of alleged violence in West Bengal which took place after the declaration of Assembly polls results in May last year. “It is the duty of our women workers to fight against this injustice. They have to raise their voice for those who are subjected to violence and torture in the state,” Majumdar added.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee extended her greetings on International Women’s Day saying the society would not have progressed to where it is now had it not been for the contribution of women across diverse fields.