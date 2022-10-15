On their way to meet girl’s kin, NCPCR chief, BJP leader stopped, shown black flags

National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) chief Priyank Kanoongo and BJP leader Priyanka Tibrewal were on Friday stopped by locals who also showed them black flags on their way to meet the family of a minor girl who was found dead in a Hooghly village on October 8.

The incident took place days after a Congress delegation faced similar protests from locals.

Kanoongo criticised Mamata Banerjee-led government saying it failed to provide security to the children.

“When this government cannot provide security to the Commission, we can imagine their failure in providing security to the children. A child has been murdered. Goons of the ruling party are blocking the way and stopping us from meeting the family,” said Kanoongo.

The NCPCR chief and the BJP leader were able to meet the family of the deceased.

After visiting the family, the team held a meeting with district officials at the office of Serampore SDO.

The girl had gone missing on the night of October 5, and her body was found floating in a lake near her house on October 8.

Her family alleged that she was raped and then murdered.

Based on the family’s complaint, police arrested an adult and detained three minors in this connection.

Police, however, said the girl was killed after she resisted sexual assault attempts.

Besides, police also said the post-mortem report did not indicate sexual assault.