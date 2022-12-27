On Projapati, TMC says BJP trying to stir row over ‘non-issue’

The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Monday slammed the Opposition BJP for creating “unnecessary” controversy over Bengali movie Projapati not getting screened at the state-run film complex Nandan.

The film stars BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty and TMC MP Dev Adhikari.

“Without any reason, the BJP is creating a controversy out of this non-issue. The movie stars Dev who has performed brilliantly. Mithun Chakraborty who is also in the film has failed to live up to the character. It is because of his poor performance that the movie is not doing well. The BJP is trying to create an issue so that the movie succeeds at the box office,” TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh.

On Sunday, BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh alleged that the film was not screened at Nandan as it features Mithun Chakraborty in a pivotal role. Chakraborty joined BJP last year.

“Is Nandan the fiefdom of the TMC regime? I feel sorry for a person like Dev who should now realise that the party he represents in Lok Sabha does not believe in artistic freedom,” the BJP leader had said.

TMC MP Dev, who has co-produced the film, however, said Projapati was being screened on several single screens and multiplexes across the state and has received good response from the audience.

Criticising the TMC for putting the blame on Mithun Chakraborty, BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said, “It is unfortunate that an actor like Mithun Chakraborty has to take an acting certificate from the TMC. The party which does not believe in artistic freedom is talking about a movie like this… This is nothing but showing disrespect to the entire film fraternity.”