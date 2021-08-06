On Khela Hobe Day, BJP to hold Shahid Samman Yatra

The BJP on Thursday announced that it will hold a ‘Shahid Samman Yatra’ across West Bengal from August 16 to pay homage to its party workers killed in post-poll violence in the state.

Notably, BJP’s Shahid Samman Yatra would coincide with the TMC government’s ‘Khela Hobe Diwas’.

According to BJP, Union ministers from West Bengal — John Barla, Nisith Pramanik, Subhas Sarkar and Shantanu Thakur — will take part in the rally and visit households of party workers allegedly killed in post-poll violence. “The ruling TMC has unleashed a reign of terror on the Opposition. Post-poll violence didn’t take place anywhere else except in Bengal. That’s why we have decided to organise Shahid Samman Yatra,” said BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya.

“Our leaders and workers will cooperate with the administration and visit the martyr’s families. We will highlight the plight of such people and the kind of treatment they are receiving from the administration,” he added.

Sources in the party said the yatra is being scheduled on August 16 to counter the government’s ‘Khela Hobe Diwas’.