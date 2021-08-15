On I-Day, Sealdah Division of Eastern Rly to roll out three-coach EMU Cars

As part of its celebration of the 75th year of independence or ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, the Sealdah Division of the Eastern Railway will roll out (electric/battery operated) three-coach EMU Cars. It is tipped to attract eyeballs as a standout piece of technical innovation.

All three coaches are theme-based. The basic theme of the trailer coach is to project the freedom fighters and their sacrifices, while one motor coach will highlight women empowerment, Indian culture, sports and science and technology. The basic theme of the third coach is to showcase the rich cultural heritage of Bengal and other historical places.

According to Eastern Railway, the carriages have been designed to serve a dual purpose.

The basic function of this unique piece of innovation is two-fold — it could be used for checking tickets as well as an online breakdown train.

The three-coach EMU rake could be operated through a 20 KV overhead wire and on battery-mode as well. This dual mode ticket checking-cum-breakdown car will primarily improve efficiency of the Sealdah Division in ticket checking performance and help increase operational mobility.

In electric traction mode it will run at a speed of 96 kmph, while in battery-mode, it will operate at a speed of 15 to 20 kmph.

It is useful as a ticket checking special and at the same time, will create public awareness on India’s struggle for independence. It will also spread public awareness on travelling on trains with tickets, railway safety, among other things through poster boards.

It will also attend to breakdown of trains online.