On Foundation Day, TMCP to protest against Centre’s decision on JEE, NEET

The TMCP will use about 500 giant screens across the state to telecast Banerjee’s virtual address.

On the occasion of its Foundation Day, members of Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad (TMCP), the students’ wing of TMC, will organise a sit-in in front of Gandhi statue on the city’s Mayo Road on Friday to protest the Centre’s decision to hold Joint Entrance Examination (Main) and the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET).

Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress president Mamata Banerjee will address a virtual rally on the occasion and is likely to send a “strong and special” message to the youth ahead of the 2021 state Assembly polls.

“We are going through a critical time due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the Centre’s highhandedness to conduct the JEE (Main) and NEET. As there will be no public meeting this year, we have decided to organise a sit-in to demand postponement of both the exams. The demonstration will be held while maintaining social distancing norms,” TMCP state president Trinankur Bhattacharya told The Indian Express.

The TMCP will use about 500 giant screens across the state to telecast Banerjee’s virtual address.

“All our members are eagerly waiting for Mamata Banerjee to guide and motivate us. We are expecting a special message from her as a large number of youth are showing interest to join the party and work for development,” added Bhattacharya.

On Sunday, the party welcomed about 10,000 young and motivated individuals into the party fold from across 14 districts of West Bengal in the first phase of “Interaction and Joining” sessions. According to a senior party leader, more youths will be inducted into the party in coming months.

“This is a clear indication that the party is placing its faith on the youth brigade for their contribution and for them to make an impact. Be it managing social media campaigns or shoulder grassroots-level work, the youth are always pro-active in their approach and essential for any party,” said a TMC leader on condition of anonymity.

Recently, the party has given additional responsibilities to TMCP and Trinamool Youth Congress members in the city. “I was in charge of two wards in Tollygunge Assembly constituency. Now, I have been given the responsibility of another ward. Primarily, we have been asked to look after the families of Covid patients and ensure they get free food grains and vegetables from us,” said a Trinamool Youth Congress member in Tollygunge area.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd