On first day, 88,000 kids inoculated: ‘Now, I can step out with my mother’

The Covid vaccination for children in the 12-14 age group began in the state on Monday with more than 88,000 shots administered till 8pm.

The Central government had approved only the Corbevax vaccine, manufactured by Hyderabad-based Biological-E, for the latest age group.

At a vaccination centre in Kolkata’s Ultadanga area, parents and students were as much excited as nervous. “I am happy to get the vaccine because my mother wasn’t ready to take me out saying she will only step out when I am vaccinated. Finally, I have received the vaccine and I am happy about it,” said a Class VI student of Sarada Prasad Institution at Ultadanga.

As many as 335 students of Sarada Prasad Institution and Kankurgachi Vivekananda Vidyapith were given their first shots. The second will be given after four weeks. “We are happy to see the response of parents. Almost all of them have come, and we hope to complete the inoculation drive for the 12-14 age group,” said Sanchayita Chowdhury, teacher-in-charge of Sarada Prasad Institution.

As per senior officials of the state health department, total 690 vaccination centres — including schools, hospitals, block primary health centres and urban primary health centres — have been set up. Nearly half of them are in schools. “Up to 8 pm today, 88,842 children in the 12-14 age group were vaccinated,” said Director of Health Services Dr Ajay Chakraborty.

Dr Sudarshan Ray, medical officer of an urban primary health centre under the Kolkata Municipal Corporation, cautioned people to be vigilant and maintain Covid protocols.

“The chances (of a fourth wave) are low… (But) we must abide by Covid protocols — wear masks and maintain social distancing etc. I am saying this on the basis of the community response towards the virus… Basically, we must concentrate on what we can do to maintain Covid protocols,” Ray told The Indian Express.

Meanwhile, the state registered 27 new Covid-19 cases and 1 death in the last 24 hours. With the new death, the toll attributed to the virus reached 21,195. As many as 96 Covid patients were declared recovered. The positivity rate stands at 0.27 per cent and the recovery rate at 98.91 per cent.