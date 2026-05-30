On fast lane, Dilip Ghosh rides superbike without a helmet, some in awe, others criticise

Never one to miss a political beat, Ghosh linked his premium ride to urban development.

Written by: Sweety Kumari
2 min readKolkataMay 30, 2026 03:34 PM IST
helmetNever one to miss a political beat, Ghosh linked his premium ride to urban development. (Express photo)
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Panchayat Minister Dilip Ghosh turned heads on Thursday morning when he was spotted riding a luxury superbike without a helmet outside Eco Park in New Town.

Cruising down the road with a pillion behind him, the senior BJP leader stopped to share his excitement, simply stating, “It was amazing”.

Taking to his X handle, the minister shared his firsthand experience of the high-end ride: “Today, I rode a Honda BigWing superbike. It is a high-speed 1800cc, 6-cylinder motorcycle. The bike is extremely comfortable and offers incredible speed. There is ample space at the back with a sofa-like passenger seat, ensuring that the pillion rider can also sit very comfortably.”

Never one to miss a political beat, Ghosh linked his premium ride to urban development. He said that Kolkata’s roads and footpaths, which faced heavy encroachment for years, making them narrow and completely unsuitable for heavyweight superbikes, are now ready for superbikes.

“With the BJP government now clearing roads and footpaths from encroachments, the younger generation will no longer face difficulties in riding these motorcycles,” he posted.

He added that just as the new government is functioning at a rapid pace, the “speed of the city” and the efficiency of people’s daily lives will also see a massive upgrade.

As expected, the video of the minister’s bike ride went viral almost instantly, racking up thousands of views, likes, and comments across social media platforms. Impressed by his confident riding style, a section of internet users dubbed him ‘Dabangg Dilip’.

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However, the viral moment also brought its fair share of scrutiny. Motorcycle enthusiasts on the Internet quickly pointed out that the premium Honda touring bike he was riding comes with a staggering price tag of Rs 53 lakh. Several netizens raised questions about the minister’s safety, asking why he chose to ride without a helmet.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sweety Kumari
Sweety Kumari
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Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats. Experience & Authority Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal. Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness. Diverse Coverage: Covers crucial beats including Crime, Defence, Health, and Politics, alongside writing on trending topics. Investigative Focus: Possesses a keen eye for investigative and human-interest stories, demonstrating depth and skill in impactful journalism. Beat Versatility: Has honed her craft across diverse beats, including aviation and reporting on various incidents, ensuring well-rounded and comprehensive reportage. Career Start: Began her journalistic journey as an Entertainment and lifestyle journalist with a news portal in Kolkata, providing a foundational understanding of media landscape and audience engagement. Education Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills. Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College. Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting. Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region. Sweety Kumari's combination of significant experience, specialization in key beats like Crime and Politics, and strong academic background makes her a trusted and authoritative contributor to The Indian Express. ... Read More

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