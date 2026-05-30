On fast lane, Dilip Ghosh rides superbike without a helmet, some in awe, others criticise

Never one to miss a political beat, Ghosh linked his premium ride to urban development. (Express photo)

Panchayat Minister Dilip Ghosh turned heads on Thursday morning when he was spotted riding a luxury superbike without a helmet outside Eco Park in New Town.

Cruising down the road with a pillion behind him, the senior BJP leader stopped to share his excitement, simply stating, “It was amazing”.

Taking to his X handle, the minister shared his firsthand experience of the high-end ride: “Today, I rode a Honda BigWing superbike. It is a high-speed 1800cc, 6-cylinder motorcycle. The bike is extremely comfortable and offers incredible speed. There is ample space at the back with a sofa-like passenger seat, ensuring that the pillion rider can also sit very comfortably.”