On day Babri Masjid was demolished, TMC, Left march to ‘condemn communal politics’ in Kolkata

On the 26th anniversary of the Babri Masjid demolition, TMC and Left Front both hit the streets to condemn “communal politics and uphold the secular and democratic fabrics of the country”.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Thursday said that India is incomplete without all communities, religions, castes, creed and gender and urged people to uphold the secular fabric of the country. “Today is 6th December. We observe this day as ‘Sanhati Dibas’ in #Bangla. Just like a human body is incomplete without all organs, India is incomplete without all communities, religions, castes, creed and gender. Let us pledge to uphold the secular fabric of India,” the chief minister said in a tweet.

The CPI(M) on Thursday slammed the BJP’s proposed rath yatra as “vote yatra” and wondered if the ruling Trinamool Congress in the state is serious in facing the challenge of the saffron party.

“The BJP’s scheduled rath yatra is basically a vote yatra. They organise such rallies before elections to divide the people along religious lines. Today the country is witnessing crimes due to communal and hate politics. This is all happening because of BJP which is polarising the people,” CPM state secretary Surjyakanta Mishra said after a Left Front rally in Kolkata.

He claimed that the country was facing a serious situation due to the communal and hate politics of the BJP which believed in polarising people and creating a situation of hatred. The senior CPI(M) leader called upon the Left and other secular and democratic forces to come forward and protect the Constitution and other pillars of democracy.

Left Front chairman Biman Bose said, “The democracy in the country is under a twin threat. One from the BJP and another from the TMC. We have to fight against both to restore democratic and secular fabrics of the country.”

Leaders and activists of 17 Left parties like the CPI (M), the CPI, the CPI-ML (Liberation) and and their various wings took part in the rally.

With PTI