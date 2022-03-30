On Day 2 of bandh, bank services hit; Left says people’s response positive

On the second day of the two-day nationwide strike, Left workers continued with road and rail blockades in West Bengal.

In Jadavpur, a scuffle broke out between bandh supporters and policemen. In north Kolkata’s Paikpara area, the protesters blocked a road. Similar protests were seen in Howrah, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, Hooghly, Purba Burdwan, Paschim Medinpur and Cooch Behar districts.

Although the transport services remained normal, banking services were hit as most of the banks and ATMs remained closed. The CPM said the people of West Bengal have responded favourably to the two-day strike.

CPM state secretary Mohammad Salim said, “With the day-to-day livelihood getting affected due to the Centre’s anti-people policies, people have responded favourably to the strike in the state. Dropouts and out-of-school children are increasing every day. The costs of education and healthcare services have been increasing day by day. The costs of essential items are rising and not to mention the steady rise in the prices of petrol, diesel and LPG.” The former Lok Sabha MP claimed that despite police actions, CPM workers have been successful in sending its message through their protests. A joint forum of central trade unions had given a nationwide strike call on March 28 and 29 to protest the Centre’s policies that are affecting workers, farmers and people. The central trade unions, which are a part of this joint forum, include INTUC, AITUC, HMS, CITU, AIUTUC, TUCC, SEWA, AICCTU, LPF and UTUC.

In view of the nationwide strike, the West Bengal government on Saturday issued an order, announcing that all state government offices will remain open and the employees will report to duty. The state government order added that leaves will be treated as ‘dies-non’ and no salary will be admissible.