On Constitution Day, West Bengal Governor, Speaker trade barbs

A war of words between the state government and Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar continued even on the occasion of Constitution Day on Friday. While Dhankhar urged government officials to “ensure governance as per the Constitution,” West Bengal Assembly Speaker Biman Bandyopadhyay urged him to give “swift consent to bills.”

Greetings #ConstitutionDay Urge WB officials @MamataOfficial @IASassociation @IPS_Association to ensure Governance as per Constitution so that democracy flourishes. Let’s take pledge to promote Preamble of Constitution & perform Fundamental Duties. KEEP NATION ALWAYS FIRST pic.twitter.com/8SMN4xQZ15 — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) November 26, 2021

Speaking in the state Assembly, Speaker Biman Bandyopadhyay said, “Those who get elected as an MLA must have an understanding of the Constitution. Governor and Assembly are two different entities. There must be a coordination between these two for progress. Roles and responsibilities of both these entities are laid down in the Constitution. We have to work by the provisions of the Constitution of India and if there is a coordination between the constitutional heads, the progress of the state can be accelerated. We expect the Governor to give his swift consent to bills passed in the Assembly.”

Meanwhile, Chief minister Mamata Banerjee also greeted the people on the occasion. “Heartiest greetings to all on Constitution Day! As a nation, we must strive to protect its sanctity. We must never falter in our efforts towards upholding its values and principles. Remembering the great leaders who framed our Constitution, on this special day,” Banerjee tweeted.

Constitution Day, also known as ‘National Law Day’, is celebrated on November 26 every year to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India.